MOSCOW (Reuters) – Thousands of people took to the streets of Moscow and two other cities on Sunday to rally against tighter internet restrictions, in some of the biggest protests in the Russian capital in years.

Source: Thousands of Russians protest against internet restrictions | Reuters

+ Some folks may think that I am alarmist about hostile regimes infiltrating into otherwise good, decent democracies.*

But I ask you: Is this what we want?

—

* Please note that I am not referring to the legal immigration of newcomers hoping to make an honest living which democratic countries have always and continue to benefit from.