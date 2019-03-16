James Fallon is determined to overcome his worst instincts.

Source: How a psychiatry professor accidentally discovered he was a psychopath | CBC Radio

+ I don’t know enough about the studies mentioned in this interesting TED video but would like to check them out to see if they are as convincing as this professor claims. So many scientists cite genetic studies as if they were the gospel truth. Again, before I can fully agree or disagree, I’d have to look at the original studies myself.

The fact that he says he is a borderline psychopath (genetically speaking) has little bearing on whether I believe or disbelieve him. Many scientists who probably have “normal” brain scans seem incredibly uncritical when it comes to studies they so often cite.