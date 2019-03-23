It has been a little over a week since the shooting in Christchurch New Zealand. In that time there has been a huge outpouring of support for our Muslim sisters and brothers around the world. There has also been swift public policy decisions including banning semi-automatic weapons and large capacity clips to covering funeral costs and long term benefits. That is what decisive public leadership looks like, yet as families gather to bury their massacred loved ones, deep theological questions remain.

Source: Hating Muslims (or anyone else) isn’t Christian | Prince George Citizen