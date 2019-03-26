Where are all the aliens? According to one theory, intelligent extraterrestrials have already made Earth an “exhibit” in a galactic zoo.

Opinion: I must admit, that is one idea I had not thought of. I think it quite possible that we are being studied, not only by ETs but by humans from our own distant future and also by souls in the afterlife. But a galactic zoo? That’s crazy. So it’s probably true! 🙂