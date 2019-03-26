Australians are being spied on in their homes and businesses by their own security cameras, from a website which live streams their cameras online for the world to see.

Source: Strangers can spy on people in their homes by hacking security cameras or baby monitors online | Daily Mail Online

Opinion: Odious individuals who peer into our private lives must be pretty pathetic themselves. I can’t imagine being so depraved and deprived of genuine human relations so as to have to resort to living out some kind of cowardly life hidden behind a computer. But we know that people like this exist.

I try to love them and feel sorry for them. But honestly, a lot of the time I just despise them.