The contemporary word myth is derived from the ancient Greek mythos, meaning anything passed on orally.

Instead of TV and Netflix, ancient Greek children had stories and lots of them. According to David Wiles, nursemaids played a significant role in the transmission of these sacred, heroic tales. But unlike, say, stories recited from a written Bible, ancient Greek stories morphed according to the time and place.

So different artists, poets, dancers, and musicians each offered variations of the stories—not unlike today’s Star Trek mythos which is being expanded today and, in a less monolithic way, how anyone can mutate their favorite myth on social media sites like Tumblr, Pixabay and Flickr.

Luc Brisson argues that Homer used the word mythos for stories and conversations based on fact instead of fiction, while Plato used mythos to refer to discourses containing shades of truth but which, for the most part, were fiction. A definite change in emphasis.

In the 21st century, mythology may involve an analytical view of myths. A mythologist studies myths in some way she or he claims is meticulous and discerning, whereas a mythographer is primarily a compiler of myths.

Not a few mythologists search for historical and archeological data under the assumption that myths are stories loosely based on real events, as with the Hindu Ramayana.

In this vein, Robert Graves says all myths are something like political cartoons. There is some basic truth to a myth but with a lot of added spin and exaggeration.

Some thinkers believe that myth is a protoscience attempting to explain natural mysteries through reason. Lightning, for instance, is caused by Zeus, Thor, or some other cultural deity.

Functionalist theories see myth as serving a positive social purpose. Emile Durkheim argued that so-called primitive religion bonded community members and defined precise social classes and roles.

The notion that social roles are defined and legitimized by mythology and sacred scripture seems to be partially supported by the Hindu caste system, by ancient Greek and Nordic social stratification and by the conditions outlined in the Bible and the Koran.

Sigmund Freud’s psychoanalysis sees myth as a folktale that reveals more about psychological processes than historical truths. Freud sees myth mostly in terms of wish-fulfillment, denial and sublimation.

Robert Graves and others like Naomi Goldenberg believe Carl Jung‘s treatment of myth is too metaphysical. Jung himself believes myths are “psychological truths” that may be seen as historical because they reveal a group’s attitudes at a particular point in history.

Jung actually admits to creating his own modern myth within his theory. He also acknowledges using scientific language to convince otherwise skeptical lay and professional thinkers that his theory has merit.

Jung’s approach to myth-making could be seen as prefiguring postmodernism because he knows full well he is developing a working theory tailored to modernity. Jung’s goal in myth-making is to create a sense of meaning and purpose appropriate for his time.

Joseph Campbell says myth, in combination with rites and ceremonies, serves a pedagogical function. For Campbell, myth provides a thread of sensibility that runs through various stages of life, teaching us how to belong and contribute to society from cradle to grave.

In the Tibetan Book of The Dead, the importance of myth extends beyond the grave. Here, the departed soul meets all kinds of deities and spiritual presences, some helpful and others harmful to the goal of liberation from the wheel of rebirth (samsara).

The structuralist Claude Levi-Strauss argues that myth arises out of pre-set, universal linguistic structures. For Levi-Strauss, meaning is not added but is explicit to the structure of myths, which exhibit a series of binary oppositions like good-evil, male-female, hot-cold, helpful-harmful, and so on. These binary oppositions apparently demonstrate how humanity thinks.

Levi-Strauss’ structuralism was challenged by Sir Evans Pritchard who says not all mythic systems are made up of simple binary oppositions. Other opponents to structuralism say meaning can exist on top of structure.

The poststructuralist Michel Foucault sees practically all statements and related practices in terms of ‘fictions.’ For Foucault, social morals, scientific truths, as well as economic, ideological and political imperatives are like contemporary myths which, when invested with social power, exhibit tangible effects.

Sometimes these tangible effects are pleasing and other times not.

For Foucault, much of what we deem as truth is really the outcome of competing discourses invested with various degrees of social power. The discourses we come to regard as truthful are those with the greatest degree of social power.

However, this is a kind of chicken and egg problem – or perhaps better said a feedback loop – because power actually enables a discourse to emerge as a social truth, which in turn becomes an ideology that wields power over the minds and bodies of individuals.

I write a lot about scientism. Whenever I see a weak or questionable scientific claim posing as truth I think of Foucault, who in my opinion was way ahead of the game when it comes to identifying the role of power in the creation of social myths which proponents and adherents, alike, believe are the truth.

Related » Roland Barthes, Marshal McLuhan