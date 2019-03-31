The Bramble Cay melomys, a tiny island rodent, was wiped out by sea-level rise, according to the government of Australia.
Source: Climate Change Claims Its First Mammal Extinction – Scientific American Blog Network
Animal Rights, climate change, Ecology, Environment, Green
