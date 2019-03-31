History clearly shows women were deacons in the early church.

Source: When it comes to religion, women still need to rise and fly | Faith Matters – nj.com

Opinion: Is religion to blame or merely sexist attitudes? Perhaps much of organized religion is in part a safe hideout for backward thinking, authoritarian clerics and also for those who do think differently but again, in part, toe the line to maintain their princely or at least middle-class lifestyles.

I say “in part” because I imagine some clergy also toe the line because they simply accept that things are the way they are, and believe it is better to preach the Gospel and celebrate the Eucharist instead of allowing the religion to die out entirely.

But when I think of how Jesus in the New Testament tells preachers to go out with only the bare necessities and not charge a penny for their preaching, I shudder at some of the practices taken as the norm today.