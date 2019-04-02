In the future, it could be possible to remove oil spills on the surface of the ocean by using magnets. An interdisciplinary group of researchers has developed functionalized iron oxide particles that can attract any types of hydrocarbons. The magnetic particles and their shells can then be removed from the water relatively simply and in an environmentally friendly manner and can even be reused after being cleaned.

