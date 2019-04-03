The priest in northern Poland who led a public burning of the “Harry Potter” series and other books and items deemed by their owners as harmful has apologized and stressed it was not aimed against books or culture.

Opinion: Harry Potter never did it for me and the whole magic thing is against Christian teaching. So the argument could be made that introducing this stuff in an appealing way to kids is offensive to Christians. Some Christians make the same argument against and do not celebrate Halloween.

Having said that, I would never burn the books because I am all for freedom of expression and freedom of choice. If parents are really concerned, they don’t have to buy the books for their kids. And if by chance the child takes the book out at the library, the parent – if concerned, could talk with the child. Talking with children is a good thing, I hear.

In this secular/scientism/PC world, however, I doubt this perspective would be taken seriously.

Again, if I myself had kids I would let them read Harry Potter. I might tell them why I don’t like it. But only in the context of presenting my own opinion. The hypothetical kids – which in reality I don’t have – could read whatever they wanted (unless, of course, it was some kind of “how to make a bomb” manual, in which case I would contact the appropriate authority).