Mythic Identification is a term introduced by the American mythologist Joseph Campbell.

Campbell argues that Egyptian cultural beliefs about a ruler’s relation to God or gods progressed through several historical stages, each taking its own form.

The first stage is mythic identification, where the ego is entirely absorbed by the real and/or imagined powers of the deity.¹

In pre-dynastic Egypt, the priesthood apparently articulates this belief. Utterly lost in wonder at the immensity of the creator and the created cosmos, the god-like king willfully submits to self-sacrifice for the good of the community. By losing his mortal life at the altar, the king believes he doesn’t die because he’s already one with God. In tune with the immortal, his death merely signals a passing to a greater dimension.

I find this interesting but looking through Oriental Mythology, where Campbell outlines the idea, the evidence seems rather questionable. And Campbell appears to lump together predynastic and dynastic Egypt as well as the rulers and their retainers, along with the Hindu practice of suttee which he sees as an analog.

It is well-known that at Abydos retainers were buried at the same time and general place as their ruler. But to suppose that these were voluntary self-sacrifices seems almost mythic itself. To my mind, it is also possible that retainers were given a choice between a relatively easy death with the King (replete with afterlife perks) or a torturous and painful one if they did not agree to be buried with their ruler (without afterlife perks).

Most scholars agree that ancient Egyptian nobility believed their privileges would continue in the afterlife. So it only made sense to rulers that they would want their servants to facilitate their noble comforts in the next world.¹

But if I am right and the lower-class deaths were more or less forced instead of happily chosen, this runs counter to Campbell’s notion that holy kings sacrificed themselves – and their servants blithely followed – because they all believed it was for the greater good of the community.

Again, the evidence here is particularly sketchy – and confusing – because Campbell presents predynastic and dynastic Egypt under the same heading of “Mythic Identification.” And we know very little about predynastic Egypt. It’s actually not entirely clear just what he is saying here.

Let’s face it. Campbell was at his zenith just before the internet age. Today we can fact check like never before.

Like his contemporary and Eranos collaborator Carl Jung, Campbell’s works cite a lot of interesting material, which to the uninitiated can seem quite impressive. However, and again like Jung, there is a certain fuzziness and generality which makes reading difficult. It seems both Campbell and Jung are guilty of rounding sharp edges to fit historical data into their respective psychosocial theories.

That does not mean that they were not significant figures. I believe they were. Each had insights that nit-pickers often overlook. But we need a balance between grand theory and fact-checking. Otherwise, we’ll just get lost in a new myth instead of developing better theories about truth, meaning, and the hereafter.

—

¹ I will be covering more of Campbell’s ideas in the days to come. In the meantime, you can check some of my old versions (not so great and currently under revision) or wait until I post the revisions here at earthpages.org.

² This, of course, differs from the belief in the afterlife as a cosmic leveling or perhaps inversion where the high and haughty find themselves low and the low and humble, high.