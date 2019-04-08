The death of communism – a 30-year anniversary we won’t be hearing much about

Opinion: Communism is dead and corruption, crime and international money laundering have taken its place. Is there really much difference? It seems the dim and twisted aspects of the entire human spectrum will always find ways to cheat, oppress and, moreover, rationalize their behavior.

In my opinion, what we hear in the news is just the tip of the iceberg. Biker gangs and drug busts dominate the headlines* but I believe the problem of corruption is far more pervasive than the average person realizes. Since I’m not a cop or a special agent, I’ll just have to hope that the authorities (those who are not compromised, that is) will help to keep society from going totally insane.

I don’t expect perfection or heaven on Earth. But I do expect some kind of meaningful, healthy balance between the corrupt and the clean.

—

* Signs of hope. I guess things are getting so bad that more stories about white collar crime – and not just the Hells Angels – are beginning to make the headlines. It’s about time we faced the realities of our global, collective issues.