Source: Reasons to Abandon Windows For Linux – SlashGear

Opinion: Dammit. I like Windows 7. It does everything I want and uses far less RAM than Windows 10. That is important to me because I do bedroom music production and need as much RAM as my laptop can muster.

There are so many things I do not like about Windows 10, I might not ‘upgrade’ but switch to Linux when support ends for Windows 7 in January 2020.

Planned obsolescence.

If I were a vintage car owner, and really loved that car and how it handled, how ticked off would I be if the manufacturer suddenly stopped making parts for it to try to force me to run out and buy a newer model? And worse, how miffed would I be if the company sued anyone else who ventured to make knockoff parts after their official discontinuation?

These days everyone is talking about conserving, the ‘carbon footprint’ and going green, yet a major player like Microsoft encourages us, in true Big Brother / Big Sister style, to purchase new computers with Windows 10.

Contradiction?

Greed?

You bet.

The good thing about the free market, however, is that whenever one company gets too powerful, greedy and contradictory in its overall messaging, someone else comes up with an alternative.

That’s the difference between capitalism (where creative, hard-working people shape the future and keep tyrants in check with a competitive economy and functional legal system) and communism (where a warped tyrant controls a people’s destiny by maintaining an iron grip over commodity production and the legal system).

Social theory aside, what’s the alternative to buying another computer and updating to Windows 10, a system known for its bloat and ridiculous dumbing down of the user experience?

Enter Linux.

I have tried several versions of Linux on older computers and was reasonably pleased with the results.

True, I did return to the vintage versions of Windows on those older computers because, frankly, vintage Windows was better overall on machines with limited power and resources.

But when Microsoft discontinues support for Windows 7 in 2020, I may permanently switch to Linux on my best computer.

The joy of Linux is that you can test it out from a USB stick without losing or altering your current installation of Windows.

So I urge anyone who doesn’t like being virtually forced to buy a more powerful computer to test out the various “flavors” and “distros” of Linux.

We really have nothing to lose and everything to gain by using an older computer for as long as practically possible—to include a greener planet.

Oh, and did I mention?

Linux is free.