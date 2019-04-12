Mythic Inflation is a term introduced by the American mythologist Joseph Campbell.

Campbell believed that Egyptian cultural beliefs about a ruler’s relation to God or gods progressed through several historical stages, each taking its own form.

The first stage he calls mythic identification. In the second stage of mythic inflation, the ruler’s aggrandized ego overly identifies with a deity.

Mythically inflated rulers tend to be haughty, arrogant and obsessed with gaining material wealth and power over others. They may ruthlessly lie, trick, exploit and murder to satisfy their earthly desires and to obtain prestige.

Campbell believes the dynastic states Egypt provide good examples of this psychological process.

And so we are now to recognize in the history of our subject a secondary stage of mythic seizure: not mythic identification, ego absorbed and lost in God, but its opposite, mythic inflation, the god absorbed and lost in ego.¹

Likewise, in ancient Rome, we see a progression of posthumous deifications from Caesar to Augustus, up to the Emporer Caligula who during his lifetime created physical spaces and propaganda to encourage his veneration as a deity.

He would appear there on occasion and present himself as a god to the public. Caligula had the heads removed from various statues of gods located across Rome and replaced them with his own.²

In sharp contrast to Campbell’s idea of mythic identification, a mythically inflated ruler would never consider sacrificing himself for the good of the community.

Whether or not Campbell’s examples for his developmental theory accurately reflect historical conditions remains open to debate. The evidence from predynastic Egypt, especially, seems quite conjectural.

However, I find the idea of mythic inflation compelling. Whenever someone seems to have unusual powers of persuasion and control over others this might be a symptom of mythic inflation—i.e. a person thinking they are bigger than they really are and sometimes unscrupulously or illegally forcing others to comply with their delusion.³

One also finds non-violent, law-abiding instances of mythic inflation, which I think are fairly common whenever sensitive people enter into the spiritual life. These essentially peaceful individuals may have a few unusual experiences and suddenly they imagine they are “important” or worse, “The World Teacher” or “The Messiah.”

We don’t become spiritual because we are perfect. Quite the opposite. So it’s not surprising that serious seekers can also make some serious mistakes along the way.4

True spirituality is all about humility. At least, this is how I understand it. We have a relationship with but never see ourselves as equal to God. To believe we are equal with God seems absurd but some cult leaders and perhaps insane people seem to think they are on a par with the Creator.

The mind can be an incredibly imaginative but also flawed faculty.

Campbell’s work also touches on relational and other, additional views of the self and God. We’ll get there in the days to come as we continue with Campbell’s take on psychology, myth, and religion, which sometimes overlaps with similar ideas advanced by his equally memorable contemporaries Carl Jung and Mircea Eliade.5

—

¹ Oriental Mythology: The Masks of God. Penguin, 1976 (1962), p. 80.

² https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caligula

³ The classic example being the cagey crook or hostile spy who marries an unsuspecting spouse. When the spouse eventually puts the pieces together, it’s often too late and their newfound knowledge – that they could never have imagined when tying the knot – puts them in an extremely difficult position.

4 Some wealthy patrons tried to thrust this role on Jiddu Krishnamurti, who ultimately rejected it.

5 See, for instance, Jung on inflation.