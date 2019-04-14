The internet, radio, TV, and billboards are hyping the final season of Game of Thrones like never before.

Personally, I think the White Walkers stuff is pretty weak – almost goofy – and began losing interest when it came to the fore.

However, I’ll probably watch the final season someday, like most everyone else caught up in TV land.

Outstanding production values and acting aside, why is this show such a hit?

Yes, it is well-written and, like any good soap opera, keeps us on the edge of our seats as it moves through interconnected storylines. The show is not merely a great crystallization of ancient/medieval history and myth.

You know the real reason it’s a hit?

It speaks to the underbelly of our 21st-century society. An underbelly so horrific that Jane and Joe public either chose to ignore it or do not fully understand its threat to human decency, law and order… just like the White Walkers.

Like all great art, the show is cathartic.

Game of Thrones lets us acknowledge the horrid side of human history and our semi- or subconscious present at a safe, comfortable distance.

Popcorn anyone?

Coke?

After all, it’s only fiction, right?

Right…