Source: CCHR Documentary Exposes Psychiatric Profit Driven Mental Illness Strategy | MENAFN.COM

Opinion: This piece is heavily imbued with ideas from the Church of Scientology, which to my mind are just as extreme as uncritically accepting psychiatry as an entirely benign science devoid of scientism. However, it is always good to consider different sides of an argument. All too often the psychiatric side goes unchallenged… in the courts, in the news, in the minds of everyday people.

So I post this story for the sake of the ongoing conversation between those two extremes. Surely the truth is not just somewhere in the middle but also above—that is, a spiritual take on mental unwellness and suffering.