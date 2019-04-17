Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby have called for the British government to do more to protect Christians facing persecution and promote freedom of religion and belief.

Source: Christians facing ‘unprecedented’ persecution, Catholic and Anglican prelates warn | Catholic Herald

Opinion: Many people turn a blind eye to the contemporary persecution of Christians all around the world, meanwhile holding Christianity to account for persecutions that took place in the past and which continue, no doubt, today with the sex abuse scandals, and other systemic Christian problems.

But we must wake up and realize that persecution takes place everywhere, among and within different religions and secular groups.

To dismiss Christianity on the basis of its political track record doesn’t make much sense. By the same logic, we would have to dismiss the entire world on the basis of its checkered track record.

Myself, I choose hope and the belief that Providence will always overcome the chains of pessimism and fatalism.