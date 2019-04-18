

Opinion: Slashdot reports that Pepsi has chosen to distance itself from the possibility of tacky, unnatural orbiting space ads.

I can’t believe that space ads are already a possibility.

Perhaps Pepsi shrewdly realized that associating itself with an untested, controversial practice could be bad for business.

If we say nothing against space ads, they will happen.

Money talks louder than aesthetics. So if CEOs believe space ads would decrease revenues, they won’t happen.

Don’t just sit there and let space ads happen.

If you care about the natural beauty of the night sky, say something!

Source: Pepsi Drops Plans To Use Artificial Constellation To Promote An Energy Drink – Slashdot