We collected the most famous paintings, sculptures, busts, and statues of historical figures, and now we’re bringing those faces to life. Thanks to forensic anthropologists and facial reconstruction, we now know what it would’ve been like to look at Julius Caesar, Cleopatra, Queen Elizabeth I, and so many more. Because of CGI, CT scans, and 3-D printing, you can now look your favorite historical figure in the eyes, and they’ll look back.