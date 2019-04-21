https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/yellow-vests-paris-france-notre-dame-1.5105564

Opinion: I’m not sure if anyone else watched the live stream I posted here at Earthpages. But for someone who has never been to Paris, it was an amazing spectacle. I felt as if the ghost of the poststructuralist thinker Michel Foucault was laughing as I watched with great interest.

This protest in Paris was something between a spring picnic and a violent debacle. Such an odd mix. Stylish people were hanging out, dressed up as clowns, playing the accordion directly for the camera, periodically running from cops who looked like medieval executioners. Almost Game of Thrones style.

Same cops were leveling the more prominent protesters, which also reminded me of Stanely Kubrick’s film, A Clockwork Orange.

A very strange, surreal event.

Just watching began to make me feel physically ill, so I left, thanking God I lived in Canada and not France.

However, Mr. Trudeau should take note:

This is what can happen if arrogant elites tax people through the nose with a spurious rationale and/or with reasoning based on popular scientism.

