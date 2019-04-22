Opinion: There was a time when the Gaia Hypothesis was a pretty cool fad. But some enthusiasts didn’t realize – and this NYT article still seems to confuse – the fact that James Lovelock and Lynn Margulis, the co-developers of the idea, never said the Earth, in toto, is alive as some kind of superbeing with an aggregate consciousness to match.

It might be, for all we know. But that is not what Lovelock and Margulis said. So to use their work in support of some kind of ‘Earth goddess’ is a bit off the mark.