Opinion: This article seems very American. If anything, it reinforces my belief that many Americans are still convinced that their relatively small plot of land is the center of the universe.

This fantasy no doubt arises from the fact that the country is still culturally dominant around the world, even if that hegemony is decreasing—in the arts, technology, the military, space, you name it.

But I find the national navel-gazing delusion particularly ludicrous when it comes to religion—specifically, Christianity.

If anything, it is the goofy, highly visible American fundamentalists who gave Christianity a bad name, way before the Catholic sex abuse scandals.

Their take on the gospel tends to be ridiculously literal. And their approach to the spirit often seems more like an NFL pep rally than (my understanding of) prayer.

Okay, we have overzealous Christian fundamentalists in Canada too. The type who do all sorts of bad things, perhaps harbor unresolved unconscious impulses, and see everything they don’t like as “disgusting” and “sin.”

Honestly, when I see the word “Pastor” in the news I usually think, some guy or gal who wants to make money out of preaching, which is not what the New Testament teaches.

In contrast to the prevailing American – and somewhat Canadian – view of Christianity, the Catholic Church where I live in Toronto is refreshingly international. Not only that. Rich and poor gather daily to share the Good News and receive Eucharistic nourishment. It’s so unlike the usual US view of Christianity that it compels me to challenge this whole notion of “Western Christianity” as presented in this NYT article.

But don’t take my word for it. Check out video archive at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Toronto. The pictures speak for themselves.

While the largest single group of visitors to Earthpages admittedly is from the US, this blog remains staunchly dedicated to reporting stores from a global perspective.