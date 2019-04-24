Concordia University caved in to pressure from former students who complained about a scheduled talk on great books by a political philosophy expert.

Source: Canadian university rescinds invitation to ‘white male conservative’ Harvard professor after alumni threaten boycott | News | LifeSite

Opinion: If only most Canadian university students and alumni knew what was really driving their institutions, they would be so flummoxed to discover how utterly misinformed the current liberal PC narrative is.

As Karl Marx and neo-Marxists rightly observed, those in power love it when false consciousness abounds. This means that those who are ripped off, subjugated and potentially marginalized have little understanding about the actual conditions of their relationship with the ruling classes.

And from this sheer ignorance, the farce goes on.

How ironic that the university, of all places, where we are supposed to champion free thought and advocate progressive change, has become a repository for the uninspired mediocrity which almost always accompanies an unlevel playing field.