The first good news tech story comes from the US Walmart stores, which are trying out a smart overhead camera that can scan the store more effectively than a human on foot. The smart cam could find, say, a bruised banana and inform employees that it needs replacing.

The second good news tech story comes from Ghana, where hundreds of drones will begin delivering life-saving vaccines, blood and medicines to patients.

Opinion: It is tempting to see AI and robotics as future oppressors, as any good dystopian sci-fi storyteller will portray it. But we have to remember that freedom and true inspiration are always greater than mechanized hate and oppression.

Myself, I do see this as one of the major battles in our collective future. But there will always be heroes who see through the chrome-plated nightmare and who are brave enough to sound the alarm and fight for human greatness.

What side are you on?

Corrupt mediocrity or fair and free brilliance?