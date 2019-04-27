The more I watch the news on TV the more I realize how sluggish alternative news reporting is.

If an alternative story makes it at all on the big screen, it must go thru editors – and by implication the network’s top brass – before we see it on the screen.

I often laugh when I see a “breaking news” headline on TV that I have reported here a couple, even several days before.

I’m quick because I’m not afraid, I’m not funded by biased money, and I simply enjoy posting what I find interesting and different.

So, you can wait or you can get it here!

Check out today’s latest headlines at Earthpages.ca.