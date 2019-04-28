The encounter experiences, whether spontaneous or originated by a psychedelic, resulted in similar positive impact

Source: Experiences of ‘Ultimate Reality’ or ‘God’ Confer Lasting Benefits to Mental Health

Opinion: I think much of the discourse about “seeing God” and “ultimate reality” suffers from a lack of thoughtful, reflective analysis. We may not be engaged in thought while encountering the unusual but we do possess reason and a thinking mind to question those experiences after their occurrence.

Was my experience really of God or perhaps just some power or force larger than what I am accustomed to but not actually as great as God?

Not enough alleged mystics ask this question. And that, I think, is partly why we have so many different – sometimes diametrically opposed – opinions about God and what God wishes us to do.

By way of analogy, consider a very young child who has never walked freely outside of her or his neighborhood. When she or he first ventures out to, say, get a haircut in an area beyond her or his own block, the new environment may seem a bit strange, exciting, even exotic.

This happened to me when I was a kid. It is one of those childhood memories I’ll likely never forget.

If anyone reading this knows Toronto, I grew up in Moore Park and the haircut was on Bayview Ave. just south of Eglinton, a region called Leaside.

In reality, these two neighborhoods are really quite similar. Moore Park homes might be on average a bit larger, but for all intents and purposes, the two regions were pretty close when I was growing up, both physically and culturally.

However, to a young kid out walking on a Saturday morning with his dad on Bayview Ave., I was in a whole new world. The sidewalks were bigger, wider, and had an air of excitement not found in my sleepy residential neighborhood.

Little did I know there was an even greater world of difference just waiting to be discovered beyond my city, my province, my country and my continent.

A similar dynamic, I believe can occur when beginning the spiritual life. I am not talking about people reeling off prayers who never have any kind of significant, life-changing spiritual experience. No, I am talking about those of us who have had considerable religious experiences and who, when maturing, arrive at a position to compare and discern how they differ.

What at first might seem impressive may eventually be realized as small and dim when we come to experience something even greater, clearer and more all-encompassing.

I don’t see any of this in the above article about God experiences. The piece seems to assume that all experiences are of equal value, share the same numinous character, and originate from the same supernatural source.

To me, this is simplistic and inadequate.

God gave us reason. And I suggest any budding mystics should not simply toss away their reason but use it to analyze their experience of the unusual.

Otherwise, we run the risk of getting lost on a dark and lonely road, thinking it was God when in reality some other power or force mislead us.