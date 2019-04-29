Mythic Subordination is a term introduced by the American scholar and popularizer of mythology, Joseph Campbell.

As I’ve pointed out in previous posts, Campbell argues that Egyptian cultural beliefs about a ruler’s relation to God or the gods progress through several historical stages, each with its own unique characteristics.

So far I’ve looked at Campbell’s first and second stages:

The third stage he calls mythic subordination.

Here, the pharaoh is no longer envisioned as a flawless incarnation of God or the gods. Unlike the previous two stages, he is neither sacrificed for the good of the community (mythic identification) nor is he shameless tyrant unaccountable to his subjects (mythic inflation).

Instead, his ego is regarded as an instrument of the divine will but at the same time, royal decrees are subject to some form of societal approval or censure.

For Campbell this ideal appears in the Re mythology of Dynasty V ( 2480-2350 BCE), where the ruler is seen as “Good” instead of “Great.”

Through the person of the symbolic king we have a shift from

a state of fascinated cosmic seizure to one of reasonably balanced humanity.¹

Campbell applies this idea to the ancient world but it relates to the development and increasing powers of 13th-century England’s early parliamentary system, and to the French parliament which challenged royal injunctions in the 18th century to the French Revolution.²

It also applies to today. How many powerful people – criminal or legit – have we encountered who are so wrapped up in their own mysterious charisma that they believe they are above the common herd?

I had a professor like this. I also knew a fellow student. In time one hopes these people and all those around them whom they have convinced or possibly corrupted come to question if perhaps they have been gripped by an ungodly numinous power beyond themselves.

This is the basis for tyranny. And only sincere psychoanalytic awareness can stop it—or in incorrigible cases, prison or the denouement of their hapless careers.

So Campbell’s analysis of ancient Egypt may seem distant and obscure but it really points to today, like most psychological insights.

We may have evolved technologically but over the centuries our basic human dreams, drives, flaws, and ability to correct those flaws remain. In all likelihood, we are probably not too different from folks in our ancient past and, for that matter, distant future.³

—

¹ Oriental Mythology: The Masks of God. Penguin, 1976 (1962), p. 101.

² A nice little history is here.

³ Concerning the future, we see countless sci-fi stories where a cold, uncaring entity tries to enslave or destroy humanity while a heroic person or group strives to save it. Even Star Trek is displaying this mythic pattern with a battle between apocalyptic AI and the Red Angel.