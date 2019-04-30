The list of animals used in espionage is longer than you might think.

Source: Spying whales and other undercover animals – BBC News

Opinion: The above actually links to a light-hearted piece, focussing mostly on animals “wrongly accused” of spying. But I get the distinct impression that the Brits and Europeans, in general, are far more interested in – and aware of – the world of espionage than most of us in Canada.

One person I spoke to about this suggested it was due to the sheer number of European countries, their small geographic size, relative proximity to one another and their widespread, systemic corruption, making lying to survive more the norm for Europeans than for Canadians.

I’m not sure if I buy all of that explanation but I do believe Canadians are generally more gullible and trusting than Europeans.

Why are Canadians so naive when it comes to international intrigue? Well, there are at least two ways of looking at it.

The first is that many of us had it pretty good as kids. Lots of space, low population density. Great job opportunities. High standard of living. So we’ve come to expect and trust in a kind of “fairness” that we believed was only absent in faraway lands.

I remember talking to a German man (who has made his home in Canada) once about this. He plainly said that Canadians are “spoiled.” We have had it so good, we don’t fully realize how difficult and unfair things are in much of the rest of the world. So, he seemed to imply, we should not fight to preserve our great way of life, but passively accept that we too must descend into difficulty and unfairness.

Hmmm. What I didn’t say to this man, because I am basically a polite person, is Why did you come here in the first place? And why do you stay?

The other possible scenario is not so much about societal ignorance but rather, shrewdness. Quite possibly higher level officials are quite aware of corruption and espionage in our country, but don’t say anything precisely because the situation has become so perilous. In this scenario, we’re not talking about a few spies dotted here and there but rather a systematic infiltration that, for many decades, has exploited our welcoming immigration policies.

So, simply put, those who know fear repercussions. Say anything and a new ‘Joe Stalin,’ hidden away in that corner office, makes sure you lose your job or, in the case of students, employment opportunities.

Myself, I sensed and suspected odd things after graduating but never said anything because I have always been politically savvy. That’s partly how I funded myself with scholarships through grad school to the completion of my Ph.D.

But I believe if a paranoid, psychopathic criminal senses you won’t fit in, you’re suddenly out, even if you fully intend to play the game and keep quiet.

The good news is that Earthpages was, in part, born out of my own perceived unjust treatment.

A bit like the Red Angel in Star Trek Discovery, all sorts of bad stuff needed to happen for all the correct elements to come together which, in that particular story arc, presumably will save mankind and all sentient life in the universe.

Of course, my little story is not so grand as saving all sentient life! But the same basic dynamic, I think, is sound: Bad Things happen for a Good Reason.

It has taken me a long time to get to this place. But that’s where I am today.

I have known about this argument for many years. Scholars call the reality of evil existing along with a supremely good God the problem of “Theodicy.” However, understanding ‘Ultimate Good from Evil’ not just intellectually but spiritually and emotionally is quite another thing.

As a final word, I think Americans are a bit ahead of Canadians when it comes to perceived spy threats. But we have no excuse for lagging behind our American neighbors in this respect. We have a great country. It is not entirely compromised yet. But I believe it could be if we sit around and do nothing.

Canadians… For heaven’s sake, WAKE UP.