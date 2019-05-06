There is other recourse for this form of child abuse.

Source: Should “Parental Alienation” Be Criminalized? | Psychology Today

Opinion: Thought provoking article. Where do we draw the line between, perhaps, naturally occurring personality affinities vs abuse? I don’t have any kids so can only compare to my own childhood and that of my friends.

Some people do click better than others. And this, I think, happens with parents and kids too. Of course, parents are (hopefully) adults and should strive to be fair and treat each child according to her or his personality makeup.

You don’t treat a sensitive kid the same way as an insensitive one, for example.

I like this article because, as I say, it makes us think. Where do we draw the line between a parent’s own personality – the hand they were dealt with – and criminality?