China’s Lunar Mission Has Found Mantle Material on the Far Side of the Moon

Source: China’s Lunar Mission Has Found Mantle Material on the Far Side of the Moon

Comment: This is a cool story but I’m really posting it to try out a nice snip tool that I found in the Chome web store. The red arrow, for instance, wasn’t in the original video but added later. I imagine I’ll be using this simple app a lot at Earthpages!

Check it out: Lightshot.