Ancient Mesopotamia: Life in the Cradle of Civilization – Amanda H. Podany, Ph.D. (DVD set)

Quite a learned and lively presentation. The lecturer is a former bassist with the group that would become the Bangles!

Definitely worth checking out, especially if your local library carries it.

https://www.thegreatcourses.com/courses/ancient-mesopotamia-life-in-the-cradle-of-civilization.html