Meet three iconic goddesses whose personalities and stories reflect how the ancient Greeks viewed women. They are: Athena, who emerged fully-formed from Zeus’s head and is linked to legal courts; Aphrodite, best known for her wild love affair with Adonis; and Hera, Zeus’s wife-sister, who presides over marriage and childbirth.

Source: Great Mythologies of the World – Complex Goddesses: Athena, Aphrodite, Hera – Kathryn McClymond, Ph.D.

I haven’t been posting a lot at Earthpages because I have been near-obsessed with learning new computer stuff. Mostly Linux and how to merge Windows and Android apps into the Linux base. It has been a lot of fun and I have learned a lot of geeky stuff but I did feel the lack of not posting here.

When I wasn’t staring at the Linux terminal I managed to watch a few more of The Great Courses. I can get these – luckily – through our amazing Toronto Public Library.

The lecturer in this particular installment is steady and competent. Dr. McClymond presents with an even, well-paced style. Some other lecturers tend to rush too much or try to be funny when really they are not. So far I haven’t found this here.*

I only wish she did more segments in this series, which appears to have a variety of professors. From my experience, The Great Courses tend to be hit and miss. So far, this title is a hit!

—

* I was also pleasantly surprised to see my old fav Carl Jung mentioned. My Ph.D. dealt with Jung’s concept of synchronicity. But Jung spoke on many topics.