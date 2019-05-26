Khosi Jiyane says the emotional turmoil often experienced during middle age doesn’t have to be a crisis.

Source: What midlife crisis? Think of it as an awakening, says psychologist

Opinion: I think to some extent the whole MLC thing is a bit of a social construct. Like any social construct, we can buy into it, question it, or interpret our experience in our own way. In my case, yes, there were moments when hitting those milestones – 30 – 40 – 50 – had a downside. But on the whole, I am still myself – more so than ever in fact – and at peace with where I’m at, here and now.

Sometimes I like to think of the old Elton John sleeper hit from my childhood, “The Bitch is Back.”

I’m a bitch, I’m a bitch oh, the bitch is back

Stone cold sober as a matter of fact

I can bitch, I can bitch ’cause I’m better than you

It’s the way that I move, the things that I do oh…

I never had a drinking problem but I did get caught up in certain forms of Asian mysticism which turned out not to be a good fit for me. After getting out of that I often thought of that part of my journey as a kind of spiritual drunkenness—the way it affected me that is. So in a sense, I am stone cold sober, spiritually speaking.

I never liked actual booze that much. These days I don’t drink a drop.