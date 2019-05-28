Taoism – Not Quite As Sweet As Some Think It Is

Taoism is usually found in world religion textbooks but some say it is more an outlook on life than a religion.¹ Ideally, the Taoist harmonizes her or his individual will with influences from nature and a spiritual realm. Personal thoughts and actions either coincide or conflict with the Tao, which signifies the flow of the universe or in some commentaries, the Will of Heaven.

In the best case scenario, one lives in a state of wu-wei, which has been translated as “effortless action.” Wu-wei does not imply passivity or inaction. The Taoist can be quite active, even aggressive. But again, believers maintain their thoughts and activities are in accord with the Tao.

The advent of Taoism is usually attributed to two Chinese sages, Lao Tzu (mid-fourth-century BCE) and Chuang Tzu (369-286 BCE). However, other Taoist authors are available in translation.

In the poetic Lao Tzu (also called the Tao-te-Ching), its author Lao Tzu tells of the 10,000 things – representing the visible world – that synchronously flow with an underlying or invisible ground of being. This ground cannot be named but Lao Tzu paradoxically calls it Tao (often pronounced Dow, as in Dow Jones).

Chaung Tzu’s writings tend to be more mystical than Lao Tzu’s. Later developments in Taoism include the use of magic, alchemy and polytheistic worship. Many Chinese traditionalists saw these trends as degrading of the original message—namely, the cultivation of virtue through naturalness and simplicity.

According to Wikipedia,

Popular Taoism typically presents the Jade Emperor as the official head deity. Intellectual (“elite”) Taoists, such as the Celestial Masters sect, usually present Laozi (Laojun, “Lord Lao”) and the Three Pure Ones at the top of the pantheon of deities. The pantheon tends to mirror the bureaucracy of Imperial China; deities also may be promoted or demoted for their actions. While a number of immortals or other mysterious figures appear in the Zhuangzi, and to a lesser extent in the Tao Te Ching, these have generally not become the objects of worship.²

Today, many New Agers and environmentalists around the world idealize Taoism as some kind of neutral, natural “green” path but in reality, Taoism is not always pretty nor progressive. Some Taoists, for example, continue to practice the cruel ritual of animal sacrifice. Again from Wikipedia:

At certain dates, food may be set out as a sacrifice to the spirits of the deceased or the gods, such as during the Qingming Festival. This may include slaughtered animals, such as pigs and ducks, or fruit [emphasis added].²

But Taoism is not always uniformly cruel:

Another form of sacrifice involves the burning of Joss paper, or Hell Bank Notes, on the assumption that images thus consumed by the fire will reappear—not as a mere image, but as the actual item—in the spirit world, making them available for revered ancestors and departed loved ones. At other points, a vegan diet or full fast may be observed.²

Some writers like Alan Watts helped to popularize Taoism in the West with books like Tao: The Watercourse Way. Also, Fritzoff Capra, Gary Zukav and others brought Taoism to a larger audience by likening its cosmology to subatomic (now called Quantum) physics.

In China, Taoism has a strong paranormal flavor:

Fortune-telling—including astrology, I Ching, and other forms of divination—has long been considered a traditional Taoist pursuit. Mediumship is also widely encountered in some sects. There is an academic and social distinction between martial forms of mediumship (such as tongji) and the spirit-writing that is typically practiced through planchette writing.²

Personally, I have found Taoist Tai Chi to be helpful up to a point. I still do some Tai Chi moves to naturally treat stiffness or soreness. But I have more or less ditched the philosophy associated with it in favor of, as I see and experience it, a more comprehensive Catholic Christian perspective.

—

¹ I was tempted to leave this dumbed down but that’s not my nature. In reality, there is much debate about what constitutes a religion. Some scholars say religion is simply anything that inspires. According to this definition, Marxism, Environmentalism or even science could be seen as a religion.

² All Wikipedia quotes from http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taoism (2015 edition). The current Wikipedia entry seems to have sanitized its former passages about cruelty to animals in Taoism. But this web page tells a different story: https://www.chinesefortunecalendar.com/ChineseNewYear/Animal-Sacrifices.htm. And another 2019 Wikipedia entry on animal sacrifice says, “Some animal offerings, such as fowl, pigs, goats, fish, or other livestock, are accepted in some Taoism sects and beliefs in Chinese folk religion.”

