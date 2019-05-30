A seal died “a prolonged, tortured death” after getting caught in marine pollution off the coast of Cornwall.The seal was found washed ashore at Trebarwith Strand, near Boscastle, on Monday (May 27) having been spotted trapped in litter and ‘ghost’ fishing gear two weeks earlier.The animal was entangled in 35kg of pollution and would have been unable to dive or swim, according to experts.

Source: Seal dies horrific death after getting tangled in plastic pollution off Cornwall coast | West Country – ITV News