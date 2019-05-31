Psychiatrists Warn About Dangers Of Taking Antidepressants | Tech Times | + Opinion

The Royal College of Psychiatrists in UK has warned against prolonged use of antidepressants and the resulting withdrawal symptoms when coming off medication. It also recommended a range of actions to promote the optimal use and management of antidepressants.

Opinion: It’s about time. Why has it taken so long? In Canada psychiatrists are required to take an oath that they will do whatever is best for a patient’s health. Keeping quiet about negative side effects, arguably for political reasons, is not adhering to that oath.

Source: Psychiatrists Warn About Dangers Of Taking Antidepressants | Tech Times