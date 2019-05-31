SC father says “demonic voice,” told him to kill his children, psychiatrist testifies he isn’t schizophrenic

Opinion: I wasn’t going to comment on this for simple economic reasons. How much time would it take to adequately voice my concerns vs. how much positive effect would result from doing so?

I’ve talked about this issue many times and except for a few sensitive souls, it seems, for the most part, my reasoning hits a wall of ignorance in others. So naturally, I am hesitant to again try explaining a viewpoint which I think is dead on but not appreciated by many.

What is that viewpoint?

Let me begin by saying it is pretty clear the prevailing worldview of the 21st century is science—or rather, scientific. Religion has taken a backseat, even if people are still going to church (which, they are) their way of thinking has been influenced by science probably like never before.

The above-linked news story illustrates this point.

Nowhere in the conversation do we hear the serious possibility that the murderer was actually possessed by an evil spiritual influence. Not once. Although the perpetrator says a demonic voice urged him to commit the heinous crime, the all-knowing psychiatrist writes that off as his own “anxious thoughts.”

But how does the psychiatrist know with such apparent certainty?

Is he really doing science or, as I suspect, scientism?

Basically, the question in the above article comes down to whether or not the perpetrator knew what he was doing. Was he morally responsible or just insane, as he himself pleas in court?

Again, nobody is seriously considering the idea of demonic presence. And this, I think is tragic because if demonic presence is a factor in cases like this, then the best solution would be to invoke a counteracting Godly presence. But so few people consider this perspective. Psychiatric drugs may dampen people down so they don’t experience the positive or negative sides of the supernatural. But I don’t see these drugs as a complete or, in many cases, permanent solution.

Mine is not a popular opinion these days. Even many churchgoing Catholics badmouth others according to the dictates of psychiatry the moment they walk out the parish door. Forget the Saint Michael Prayer. That’s all just mindless repetition for some Catholics. The real truth is in science…

Psychological difficulties most likely arise from a combination of factors. We do have genetic, biological and social conditions which affect our thoughts, feelings, and behavior. But to blank out the spiritual as if it did not exist is not a great way to promote true healing. God is the chief healer. Removing God from the equation leaves us with a bunch of quack healers hiding their egregious ignorance under the prevailing paradigm of science—a science all too often compromised by unacceptable levels of scientism.

