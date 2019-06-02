Lao-tzu – In keeping with the tradition I’m keeping it simple

Lao-tzu (c. 500 BCE) was an older contemporary of Confucius and one of the founders of Taoism.¹

¹ Just cruising through the old entries at the former “Earthpages – Think Free” and found this next on the list for revision.

I recently updated the entry about Taoism so don’t really need to add anything here, except to say that the Tao Te Ching (normally attributed to Lao-tzu) was among the most inspirational books for me in my undergrad days. I can remember reading it in the auto shop while getting an oil change! I liked it that much. Took it with me on my travels.

After that, I kept a mini Bhagavad Gita in my shirt pocket while traveling through India during grad studies. These days, the “book” is in my brain. I don’t need to carry stuff with me. I did go through a Holy Rosary stage after converting to Catholicism, keeping one tucked away in my pocket to help ward off evil. But in time my spiritual path has leveled out.

I take what works for me and bracket, adapt – or sometimes jettison – the rest.

God gave us a mind to think, analyze and to compare with.

We should use it.

