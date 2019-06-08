The news is good if you’re looking to become more emotionally intelligent.

Source: Is Emotional Intelligence Something You Can Learn? | Psychology Today

Opinion: A lot of psych studies are reported in the media as if they are somewhat definitive. John Tesh’s syndicated radio show comes to mind. “If you want to get a better sleep, just…”

Blah!

John Tesh is a great radio personality – that’s why he’s syndicated – but he usually caters to the average, not necessarily the discerning listener.

The above-linked story, however, is different. Dr. Whitbourne talks about the “gray literature” in psych research. Instead of offering simplistic panaceas, Whitbourne spells out some of the complexities of psych studies but in a readable format.

And that makes the article well worth the read.