Carrie Lam, the semi-autonomous city’s chief executive, refused to shelve a proposed law that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

Source: Defying Mass Protest, Hong Kong Retains Extradition Bill – June 10, 2019 | OZY

Opinion: Are the US and other countries demonizing China? One theory goes that the various countries of the world tend to project their own shadow onto others. That is, instead of recognizing their own dark side, they see it in others.

But I think that kind of psychological assessment, although holding some water, is also a bit leaky. To say that all countries project their own shadow onto outsiders seems simplistic. It implies that all countries are basically the same, which is like saying all religions are the same, or for that matter, all people are the same.

Are we really all the same? Is one nation’s human rights record just as good, bad, or spotty as another?

Myself, I think we all differ, with respective strengths and weaknesses. To take an honest look at the good, the bad and the checkered is the only way to grow and improve. To gloss things over as if everything is great, well, that’s not going anywhere.