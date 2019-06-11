Gather scientific evidence on the feasibility and risks of marine geoengineering to guide regulation of research, advise Philip Boyd and Chris Vivian.

Source: Should we fertilize oceans or seed clouds? No one knows

Opinion: My gut tells me that fooling with the Earth on a grand scale would be a disaster. Science has become the new religion in the 21st century and I’ve seen this worldview come to dominate in many fields—especially in psychology, which at one time was far more balanced with a humanistic side.

So instead of people trying to live ethically good lives and finding God, our first choice is to pop pills for psychological difficulties which, incidentally, is contributing to our global pollution problem (the chemicals are peed into the water system and have negatively impacted marine life).

This hubris of science could actually be our downfall. But I don’t think so. Like any bad thing, God would only allow it to go so far. Common sense coupled with true spirituality will surely save the day.

Err, hopefully save the day?