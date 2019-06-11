Why the Raptors are a thing around the world | Opinion

I must admit that growing up in Toronto, I never really watched the NBA. Born in ’62, my earliest childhood memories of TV are sans cable. American channels would often come in with a fair amount of snow.

We didn’t have a local NBA team back then, so any basketball viewing would have been of strange, distant teams drifting through a fuzzy screen.

Translate: Watching basketball on TV is not in my childhood DNA.

Even the Blue Jays, who came in ’77, have a sort of counterfeit feel to me.

So the Raps, who appeared in ’95 are not only like counterfeit cash but more like bitcoin, if you follow the analogy.

Last night, however, all that changed. I watched my very first complete NBA game and, concentrating hard for the first quarter or so, more or less learned the rules.

I mean, I didn’t even know that some shots were worth 3 points, others 2 and some 1. And I didn’t realize there were 4 quarters until halftime!

As a kid, I did play basketball in our driveway and bought a book through mail order called “How To Star In Basketball.” But we just made up the rules (and drove my neighbor crazy!). For us, foul shots were always 2 points and all other shots were one point.

So why is this Raps thing such a BIG thing?

Apart from it being the first NBA final in a non-US country, I think the significance goes deeper.

Sure, Drake is always at the games. But he’s from Toronto, so that doesn’t really count.

Last night Richard Branson was in the crowd, smiling away with his Cheshire cat grin.

Now that’s big.

But again, why big?

Well, I think it has to do with Canada – especially Toronto – becoming poised for recognition on the world stage.

Traditionally a “What’s that about? Isn’t it freezing cold?” country, I think people are beginning to realize we have something valuable to offer to the rest of the world. Something you don’t readily find elsewhere. And TO is the fastest growing city in North America.

That’s one thing.

The other thing, I think, is that um – and I hesitate to say this – but I think it is inevitable that Canada and the US join forces down the road and become one unified nation.

I mentioned this a few years ago and got nothing but chills from each side of the border.

Americans tend to think we’re ineffectual, pretentious, wimps and communists. And Canadians tend to think Americans are violent, arrogant, xenophobic and crass.

In reality, however, those stupid stereotypes are just that. Stupid stereotypes.

Myself, I think a closer Canada-US partnership would benefit both countries because I believe – without hard proof – that actual communist-style authoritarians and kreaminals (often related) are desperately trying to infiltrate Canada.

Spies, crooks… stuff like that.

And if undercover creeps do get a firm foothold in Canada, that would be a great base for those sneaks to try to infiltrate the US too.

Just a theory and I realize most people think it is a hairbrained one. Believe me, I have taken some heat for talking about this.

But that, IMO, is the real danger.

Spies are not stupid. They are clever as hell. And they want us to think conspiracy theories are absurd. Also, I believe they actively try to marginalize anyone who catches onto them.

So what does this have to do with the Raps?

Well, I think this NBA final is a kind of affirmation and celebration of all the good that can come from a peaceful and prosperous partnership between the US and Canada.

Just watch.

I believe the years to come will prove me right…

As for the game itself, even though Toronto lost, I really enjoyed it. For me, the real victory was the sense of freedom and genuine excitement that surrounded this 21st-century showcase of real, unadulterated talent.