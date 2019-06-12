Answer to Was D-Day necessary? by Adam Wilson https://t.co/VFz4efpbEm — earthpages.org (@earthpages) June 12, 2019

This caught my eye today. I subscribe to Quora email updates and a lot of the Q & A’s are interesting but not quite up to Earthpages’ standards. This piece, however, seems pretty competent and fills in some of the blanks for laypersons and historians alike.

One might wonder why I’m sharing an article about D-Day after the 75th anniversary has passed. But I’m with the French thinker Michel Foucault on this one. Life is about struggle and we’re always in some kind of war. Read my previous post if you’re wondering about the relevance.