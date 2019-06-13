Moving toward a bio-psycho-sociocultural model of major depression.

Source: Debunking the Two Chemical Imbalance Myths, Again | Psychiatric Times

Opinion: The article points out two myths about depression and offers a more holistic solution—at least, holistic from the author’s perspective.

IMO any solution that ignores spiritual factors both in the cause and remedy of psychological difficulty will probably not yield great results.

Recently a Catholic friend forwarded a web page to me about spiritual warfare.

I wasn’t overly impressed with some of the prayers. There was a time when I might have been. But for me, it seems some Catholics do not have the first inkling as to what’s really going on in their own psyche and may angrily project all that they do not know onto others and other ways of approaching life.

Sometimes, IMO, the Catholic desire to help is contaminated by masked, unresolved aggression likely stemming from childhood and deeply unconscious – or denied – current issues.

However, I think it is interesting that this large group, for the most part, does believe in the presence of evil powers that may actively oppress the psyche. And it is also interesting that, for the most part, psychiatry ignores that realm, however crudely it may be outlined by some religious people, Catholic or not.