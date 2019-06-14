Are ESP and Psychokinesis Really Possible? | PCMag.com | + Opinion

This is an oldie that came up when I reinstalled Windows and my RSS reader. Apart from the cool graphic, I thought the story was worth reposting. We don’t have enough responsible discourse about psi, and I think psi could be an important factor in the emerging new world order. As the old saying goes, knowledge is power.

The way I see it, the trick is to weed out potential creepy psychics who use their abilities to exploit and oppress others while assisting genuine ‘readers of hearts‘ and other saints who only want to help make things better.

Ahead of a big science conference in Northern California, we speak with Dr. Dean Radin, who after years of study came to believe that there might be something to psi phenomena.

Source: Are ESP and Psychokinesis Really Possible? | News & Opinion | PCMag.com