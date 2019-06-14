Earthpages.org

Are ESP and Psychokinesis Really Possible? | PCMag.com | + Opinion


This is an oldie that came up when I reinstalled Windows and my RSS reader. Apart from the cool graphic, I thought the story was worth reposting. We don’t have enough responsible discourse about psi, and I think psi could be an important factor in the emerging new world order. As the old saying goes, knowledge is power.

The way I see it, the trick is to weed out potential creepy psychics who use their abilities to exploit and oppress others while assisting genuine ‘readers of hearts‘ and other saints who only want to help make things better.

Ahead of a big science conference in Northern California, we speak with Dr. Dean Radin, who after years of study came to believe that there might be something to psi phenomena.

Source: Are ESP and Psychokinesis Really Possible? | News & Opinion | PCMag.com

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.