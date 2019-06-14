Back to the future…

After pushing Windows 7 to the max I decided to go back to Windows 10. Luckily I did the free upgrade within the time period provided, so even though I reverted to Windows 7 for a while my serial number is registered deep in the mysterious Windows 10 cloud. So I was able to go back to 10 after flip-flopping a bit.

My RSS reader seems to function must faster on Windows 10. Not sure why. Must be some extra “Active X” codes or something embedded in Windows 10. Also, when I read the news today, a whole bunch of old stories came up from months past. So I decided to include some of the best and most relevant older stories along with today’s alt news.

Enjoy!

Image: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/earthpages

News 24/7: Earthpages. ca (points to: earthpages.blogspot.com)