John Winston Lennon – From the Beatles to religious provocateur and secular prophet

John Winston Lennon (1940-1980) was one of the four Beatles and remains a popular culture hero.

As a Beatle he was known as the ‘intellectual,’ replete with a dry wit and a relentless search for some kind of truth behind the veil of mere appearances.

After the Beatles’ breakup, Lennon pursued a respected musical career with various hits and sleeper hits like Mind Games, Cold Turkey, Crippled Inside, Jealous Guy, Imagine, Whatever Gets You Through The Night, Happy Xmas (War Is Over), Give Peace a Chance, Woman, (Just Like) Starting Over and Watching the Wheels.

Not all of his post-Beatles songs were polished chart toppers. The album Plastic Ono Band, for instance, chronicles a time of soul-searching, musical exploration and a fleshing out of ideas that would in later albums come together as hit singles. Plastic Ono Band also includes the soulful ballad, Working Class Hero and the anthemic Power to the People.

It is sadly ironic that Lennon was murdered on December 8th 1980 by a disturbed gunman at point-blank range in New York City, considering he and his wife Yoko Ono suggested we “Give Peace a Chance.”

Lennon collaborated with other pop stars like David Bowie and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger, and his influence within and without the Beatles on pop music has been profound.

Respected rockers like Todd Rundgren (Deface the Music, with Utopia) and the band XTC (Skylarking) produced Beatlesque albums and songs, and Oasis’ Liam Gallagher not only looks a bit but definitely sounds like Lennon. Liam publicly acknowledged Lennon’s massive influence by naming his son Lennon Gallagher.

With the Beatles Lennon once notoriously said the band was more popular than Jesus Christ, a comment for which he took considerable heat. The Catholic Church recently came around to forgiving him for that statement.

The second video shows how Lennon has to do some damage control. Today, his statements would have offended fundamentalists and traditional Catholics but I do not think they would have hit the radar – or the fan – like they did in the 1960s flower power days.

How times have changed.

I don’t believe in magic

I don’t believe in I-Ching

I don’t believe in Bible

I don’t believe in tarot

I don’t believe in Hitler

I don’t believe in Jesus

I don’t believe in Kennedy

I don’t believe in Buddha

I don’t believe in mantra

I don’t believe in Gita

I don’t believe in yoga

I don’t believe in kings

I don’t believe in Elvis

I don’t believe in Zimmerman

I don’t believe in Beatles

I just believe in me

Yoko and me

And that’s reality ~ John Lennon, God (1970)

Myself, I do believe in God as a being beyond a mere conceptual construct and I often go to Catholic Mass. But I still respect Lennon for saying it like he saw it. So many people put on a false face and do not have the courage to express their true beliefs.

So what’s worse in the eyes of God? Being phony or being honest?

