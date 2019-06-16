The fashionable doctrine of “spiritual but religious” condemns every religious doctrine but its own.

Source: “Spiritual But Not Religious” is a Prideful Thing to Say

Opinion: I was expecting the usual Catholic level of inquiry – not always that great – before reading the above-linked article but was pleasantly surprised when actually reading it.

Personally, I think there is a middle ground between the two apparently opposing viewpoints of spiritual and religious. Any sane person will realize that the Catholic church has changed over the centuries and will most likely continue to do so. That means that a lof past teachings and practices were perhaps functional for a time but needed updating (Just ask Martin Luther what he thinks!).

By way of extension, it also means that a lot of the current Catholic teachings and practices may be alright for now but will require future updating.

If we all just mindlessly toe the line and passively accept what might be cultural instead of spiritual truth claims and ordinances, nothing will get better in the future.

So I am spiritual and religious, but only so far as the ‘religious’ component speaks to me as a truly spiritual element, and not just some cultural construct devised out of sexism and ancient cum medieval philosophies.

Funny thing about thinking freely is that many of my old Protestant friends seem to think I’m a brainwashed Catholic clinging onto the religious structure to cope with life’s challenges, whereas some Catholic priests see me as a kind of riddle or puzzle to be figured out. For me, both of these types are regimented in their thinking.

But that’s where they’re at. Not me.