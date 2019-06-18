Earthpages.org

More than 300,000 flee Congo violence, complicating Ebola fight: United Nations, World News | wionews.com


More than 300,000 people have fled inter-ethnic violence in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since early June, complicating the tracing and treatment of patients at risk from Ebola, UN aid agencies said on Tuesday.At least 161 people have been killed in a northeastern province of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the past week, local officials said on Monday, in an apparent resurgence of ethnic clashes between farming and herding communities.

Source: More than 300,000 flee Congo violence, complicating Ebola fight: United Nations, World News | wionews.com

Advertisements

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.