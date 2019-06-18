More than 300,000 people have fled inter-ethnic violence in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since early June, complicating the tracing and treatment of patients at risk from Ebola, UN aid agencies said on Tuesday.At least 161 people have been killed in a northeastern province of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the past week, local officials said on Monday, in an apparent resurgence of ethnic clashes between farming and herding communities.

Source: More than 300,000 flee Congo violence, complicating Ebola fight: United Nations, World News | wionews.com