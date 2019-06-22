Social life entails countless situations in which people have to trust each other. From mundane family matters to profane issues such as trade negotiations among world leaders in a conflicted globalized world—all require the trust and the trustworthiness of the involved individuals. But how do individuals with antisocial personality traits behave in such circumstances?

Source: The dark side of personality

Opinion: Carl Jung called it the shadow. The unsavory part of the personality we all apparently possess. For Jung, the shadow is a link between consciousness and the supposed collective unconscious. He believed we should become aware of the shadow in order to control and redirect its impulses into socially acceptable pursuits.

The artist, for instance, paints or writes songs about death scenes instead of actually committing murder; meanwhile, the professor studies crime activity instead of becoming a criminal. And the rest of us, we often watch movies or buy music that deals with dark themes instead of becoming actual perpetrators of evil.

That’s the theory. But I think it is a bit simple.

For Catholics and many Christians, evil is not recognized as a permanent part of the personality that must be accepted and redirected. True, we have original sin but through baptism and a lifelong conversion process, we can overcome evil. It is not part of us. It is Satan. Against God and our best interests.

That is a very different view than the Jungian take, even if Jung did claim in one of his published letters that he had a (presumably) positive Christian bias.

I’m not sure which outlook is really right. It seems we are all a bit like Jung and a bit Catholic. Not a few religious people love horror movies. And many of us accept our imperfections realizing we should try harder to overcome them.

Also, many Catholics claim that God loves us despite our “weaknesses”—a term often used by Catholics, IMO, to rationalize seedy behavior that could be changed for the better.

I don’t have the answer. I’d be a hypocrite and daft if I claimed to be perfect. Just throwing out some ideas for the sake of discussion.